Names of 2 police officers protecting Walter Magaya from arrest?

An online publication has revealed the names of two top Zimbabwe Republic Police cops who are protecting controversial preacher, Walter Magaya from arrest over s_ex related offences committed against vulnerable members of his church.

The two are CID Chief Sup Mrs Nyaradzai Majachani and Detective Sergent M Nyangoni.

These two have firmly protected the preacher from prosecution for nearly four years to date, while also tipping him off whenever dockers are opened on him.

At the time of writing, they are the ones who have been keeping Magaya abreast of all prosecution preparations against him while he is away in Dubai and South Africa.

ZimEye