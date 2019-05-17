Actress gets death threats after exposing Magaya’s private life

In a shocking case, a personal bodyguards for PHD church leader Walter Magaya, appeared in court for threatening popular actress, Charity Dhlodhlo with death.

The murder threats were made after Dhlodhlo was accused of revealing sordid details about the Magaya businesses and private life.

It is alleged that on December 12, 2018, Dhlodhlo, who had a stint as Mai Madziva on yesteryear soapie Studio 263, walked into her house to find James Dzamu (41) waiting for her. Dzamu did not mince his words and warned Dhlodhlo that if she continued with her course of action she would surely die.

He is reported to have said:

Charity if you want to die, keep on doing what you are doing talking about (Prophet) Magaya.

Dzamu, who resides at PHD Ministries compound in Waterfalls, appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje at Mbare Magistrates’ Courts facing charges of threats to commit murder.

He was released on free bail and the matter was remanded.

statemedia

