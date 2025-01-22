Acting President Constantino Chiwenga is today expected to preside over the burial of three national heroes, namely Retired Major General Solomon Siziba, John Mvundura and Chen Chimutengwende at the National Shrine.

Many Zimbabweans will be curious to hear his address, analyzing every moment & assessing the turnout amid reports of a growing rift between him and his boss President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Reports claim that when Chiwenga led the coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa agreed to serve one term and hand over power to Chiwenga.

However, it is believed Mnangagwa doesn’t want to honour his part of the deal and is now working to even extend his term of office to beyond 2030.

According to the national Constitution, Mnangagwa’s second and final term ends in 2028, but it seems he doesn’t want to go despite declaring that he would do so.

Zwnews