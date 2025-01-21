A 53 year-old man of Chikangwe has appeared before the Karoi Magistrates Court facing indecency assault charges, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has said.

The court heard that on 17 November 2024, the complainant who was drinking beer at a bar in Chikangwe, Karoi went to the ladies toilet to relieve herself.

It is alleged that the accused person followed her into the toilet and touched her private parts without her consent demanding sexual intercourse with her.

She stormed out of the toilet and made a police report, leading to the accused person’s arrest.

More details from the statement below: