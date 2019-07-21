Chinamasa Has The Missing USD$ 3 Billion?…Jonathan Moyo Calls For Investigations

Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has called upon the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to investigate ZANU PF Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa since he was instrumental in the disbursement of USD$ 3 billion worth of Treasury bonds which disappeared from the Command Agriculture program.

Writing on his twitter handle Moyo said:

“Parliament’s public accounts portfolio committee should summon Patrick Chinamasa to account for the looted US$3 billion. It’s him who released the loot as finance minister between December 2017 and September 2018. It’s also him who started the #TBgate scam!”

On Thursday the Ministry of Lands Finance Director and the Permanent Secretary said they know nothing about finances that were released by the Treasury for Command Agriculture because they are not in control, instead Command Agric is run by the Office of the President and Cabinet as a sub ministry.

Chinamasa was the Minister of Finance when the TBs were disbursed.

-Agencies