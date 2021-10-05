INNSCOR Africa says it has approved a US$70 million investment aimed at expanding operations and building a new flour milling plant in Bulawayo that it expects to commission in 2022.

According to the company’s financials reports: “The group remains hopeful that the positive trajectory over the past year will be sustained, and to this end, our management teams are currently executing on our short-term investment pipeline of US$70 million.”

“The investment initiatives covering ongoing business optimisation and expansion within existing business units are now in various stages of implementation and will continue to be phased in over the coming financial year,” Addington Chinake, the group’s chairman told Zim Economic Review. Innscor is one of the country’s leading fast-food group.