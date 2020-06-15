Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande on Monday denied bail on three MDC Alliance officials accused of stage-managing abductions for political expediency.

The three who include Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, were remanded in custody to June 26.

They reportedly succumbed to enforced abductions after they staged a demonstration in Harare’s Warren Park neighborhood on May 13 and were later found two days latter, dumped and badly tortured at Muchapondwa business centre in Bindura.

Initially, they were being charged with organising an anti-government demonstration before the state made an about-turn, accusing the three of faking their own abductions.

“My heart breaks for these women. Bail denied. They are in jail for reporting their torture to the police. Where is police protection? Where is the safety? Where is the conscience of this nation?” recently appointed MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said in a tweet, soon after the trio’ application for bail was denied.

More details to follow…

Zwnews