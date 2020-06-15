Fugitive former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has described as ‘laughable’ reports by the Zimbabwean Government that he has been spreading falsehoods about an ‘imminent’ coup bent on ousting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere was named amongst a host of individuals who are now being targeted in a looming police crackdown for trying to cause civil disturbances in the country by spreading falsehoods about a coup.

The other individuals named by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe include opposition MDC Alliance politician Job Sikhala and ‘street preacher’ Talent Chiwenga, amongst others.

Zwnews publishes in full, Kasukuwere’s response to the allegations raised against him by Minister Kazembe:

FROM THE DESK OF SAVIOUR KASUKUWERE

15 June 2020

STATEMENT ON COUP PLOT RUMOUR

I make this statement in response to the allegations contained in a press statement released by the Government of Zimbabwe, as read by Minister of Home Affairs, R. Kazembe Kazembe on Wednesday 10 June 2020.

The allegations are that myself, along with other individuals are peddling rumours on an alleged coup plot.

This is laughable and I deny this unfounded allegation levelled against me and dismiss it with the contempt it deserves.

I am a firm believer in constitutionalism and would never attempt or conspire to carry out a coup of any sort.

I myself, am a victim of the November 2017 coup and retain the scars of this horrific event.

Our nation has greater challenges that behove us all to rise beyond narrow interests and place the collective security and survival of our people at the centre of governance.

Threats and efforts to eliminate those viewed as adversaries to the powers that be are unfortunate and should have no place in a democratic Zimbabwe.

The nation faces a plethora of difficulties that require a united front in order to secure the collective interests of the people of Zimbabwe.

The challenges are not insurmountable and I am a Zimbabwean who desires to see the best for our nation and her people.

Thank you,

Saviour Kasukuwere.