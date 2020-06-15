Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa will, with effect from the last day of June, terminate the right to defer rentals and mortgage repayments.

This follows regulations under Statutory Instrument 135 of 2020 published in the latest Government Gazette.

With effect from the last day of June, full payment of rentals and mortgage, together with staggered payments of deferred rentals and mortgages shall be made in accordance with the gazetted regulations, Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa had imposed a moratorium on evictions of tenants delaying rent payments during the lockdown.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa last month told a post Cabinet briefing that government had moved to bring relief to tenants during the lockdown.

The soon-to-be terminated regulations afforded both residential and commercial properties, a moratorium on evictions in respect of applicable lease obligations due for the period from April.

Rent deferrals were to be free of any interest or penalties of whatever nature.

Zimbabwe has been under a coronavirus lockdown since March 30.

During the said moratorium, Government owned Zimdef building increased rentals by 90 percent citing “the current economic environment.”

In a letter to tenants gleaned by Zim Morning Post, one Engineer D Maringa acting on behalf of Estates, Engineering Works and Projects Manager for CEO Zimdef House, notified that rentals had been increased upwards effective May 1.

“This letter serves to advise that due to the current economic environment and in terms of clause 7.1.4 of the Lease Agreement your landlord regrets to advise that your monthly rent has been reviewed with effect from 1 May 2020,” the letter reads.

