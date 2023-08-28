Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Nelson Mukwenha who was abducted from his home in Highfields, has been found dumped with torture wounds, party says.

According to the main opposition party, Mukwenha’s abductors seem to have subjected him to torture, drugging, before eventually dumping in Mapinga.

Apparently, CCC believes the abduction was carried out by state agents who disrupted their press conference last Saturday.

The party says his only ‘crime’ was attending a press conference.

The CCC vehemently condemned this act in its entirety and urged the

police to take immediate action by apprehending and bringing these perpetrators of such crimes to justice.

“Today we visited Nelson Mukwenha who was abducted from his home in Highfields, subjected to torture, drugging, and eventually dumped in Mapinga by state agents who disrupted our press conference last Saturday.

“His only “crime” was attending a press conference. We vehemently condemn this act in its entirety and urge the @PoliceZimbabwe to take immediate action by apprehending and bringing these perpetrators of such crimes to justice,” said party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi.

Mukwenha stood the ground when alleged state agents disrupted their press conference addressed by Mkwananzi over the weekend.

Zwnews