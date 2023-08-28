It seems the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has deleted the presidential results from its website.

Apparently, ZEC pronounced President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as winner with about 52.6 percent.

His main contender Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa is said to have scored 44 percent of the vote, which he disputes saying he won.

According to critics the removal of presidential results from the ZEC website could have been because they have realised figures they cooked are not tallying.

Disqualified presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team head of marketing and mobilisation Cde Never Maswerasei says:

“Dear @SuluhuSamia and @hagegeingob: The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has deleted the fictitious presidential results in which they pronounced Mnangagwa as winner because they have realised figures they cooked are not tallying. It’s not too late to retract your congrats.”

Meanwhile, there has been reports by some opposition parties that ZEC was inviting poll agents back to sign altered V11s forms.

However, the electoral management body rubbished the claims as ‘fake news.’

Zwnews