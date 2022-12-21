ZRP hunt abusive Gokwe South Manoti teacher after Zwnews report

Gokwe Police are now investigating a case of sexual abuse on pupils at Murwira primary school by their headmaster, after images of him squeezing their privates leaked online, NewZimbabwe has been told.

Last week, Zwnews.com reported that the school headmaster, only identified as Mr. Mugonesi, has been trending online where his images have been shared on various platforms. This publication then posted the attached picture to alert the community and police.

Mr Mugomesi from a primary school in Gokwe South (Manoti) where the Grade 7 pass rate is 0%

The original leak with readers asking Hopewell Chin’ono, Fadzayi Mahere and Ezra Sibanda to act was posted by zwnews.com here.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development.

“I can confirm that we have received the case and investigations into the matter are currently underway,” said Mahoko, without giving much details.

The alleged crime has left parents fuming, after further revelations Mugonesi had overseen the school’s 0% pass rate at last year’s grade seven Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations.

They are baying for his head.