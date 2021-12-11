Former Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o, has been elected the new president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

Eto’o (40), defeated outgoing president Seydou Mbombo Njoya by 43 votes to 31.

The development has been hailed as not only a good one for Cameroonian football, but for the good of the game, on the continent at large.

Congratulatory messages have begun pouring in on social media.

I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m deeply grateful for to be elected as the new president of @FecafootOfficie. Every vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/2z8fjLBMLA — Samuel Eto'o (@SamuelEtoo) December 11, 2021