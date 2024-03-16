9 perish, several others injured in fatal RTA involving 2 cross border buses

Image-Newsday

At least seven people have died on the spot and two others on admission at hospital in an accident involving two cross-border buses 10 kilometres outside Beitbridge.

Acting Officer Commanding Officer of Beitbridge District Superintendent Philisani Ndebele confirmed the development.

The accident involved a City and Blue Circle Buses one suspected to have hit a donkey.

The injured were taken to Beitbridge Distriict Hospital..

More to follow…