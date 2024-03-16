Armed robbers attack shop employees before stealing US$20 000 cash, 3 cellphones

Police in Chiweshe are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 13/03/24 at around 0020 hours at a wholesale shop at Rosa Business Centre.

Six unknown suspects who were armed with a pistol attacked three shop employees before stealing US$20 000 cash and three cellphones.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

For long, armed robbery cases have been a thorn in the flesh for law enforcement agencies.

In some instances some people have been killed in cold blood by armed robbers.

Zwnews