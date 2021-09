President Emmerson Mnangagwa will launch the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)’s Vision 2030 today at the Bubi-Lupane irrigation scheme.

More than 100 families got plots in the scheme and 450 such schemes will be supervised by ARDA countrywide.

Meanwhile, the new Lupane Water supply plant will also be commissioned at the same time.

The scheme started in 2018 and the first crops (Sorghum and Sugar Beans) were planted in January 2021.

Zwnews