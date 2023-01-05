Images: zbc

A eight-member gang allegedly linked to two separate armed robberies which happened in Gokwe and Kwekwe respectively appeared before a Gokwe magistrate this Tuesday.

The eight were remanded in custody to the 13th of January for trial.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record expressing grave concern over the prevalence of armed robberies.

Apparently, ZRP confirmed the arrest of Thembinkosi Prince Ndlovu and Howard Marange (32) in connection with eleven cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft cases which occurred in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo between 13/04/22 and 30/12/22, where property worth US$2730 and ZAR 44 220 were stolen.

On 31/12/22, police in Bulawayo arrested Thembinkosi Ndlovu after recovering one of the stolen cellphone which had been sold to a Cowdray Park resident.

Thembinkosi implicated Howard Marange leading to his arrest.

The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen property including grocery, two 32 inch television sets, two solar panels, three gas cylinders and a radio, among other valuables, all worth US$2320 and ZAR 44 220.

