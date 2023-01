Former Mighty Warriors and Black Rhinos striker Rufaro Machingura has died.

Popularly known as Mafidi, Machingura died this Thursday morning after long illness.

Machingura became one of the good strikers to ever emerge from Zimbabwe with a dozen of international scores to her credit.

According to ZBC News, her death has been confirmed by the Women Super League.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 4617, Retreat Park Waterfalls, in Harare.