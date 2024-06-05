Wheat farmers have planted a record 91,000 hacter of winter wheat, it has been established.

This is against the targeted wheat planting area of 120,000ha and the total area planted: 91,167ha (76% of target).

Apparently, last season’s final total was 91,000ha and previous season’s planting by same time was 60,000ha.

This year’s expected record harvest is 600,000 tonnes against last year’s production from 90,000ha of nearly 420,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Grain Marketing Board says it has fully paid for wheat delivered last year.

“The GMB is pleased to advise our valued farmers that all outstanding payments for wheat have been cleared.

“GMB greatly appreciates the support received from Treasury in mobilizing financial resources to clear outstanding wheat payments,” said GMB in a statement.

Zwnews