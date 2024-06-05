A new embargoed short report by The Sentry, an investigative and policy organisation that seeks to disable multinational predatory networks that benefit from violent conflict, repression, and kleptocracy, will be released tomorrow afternoon.

The report, shows Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)’s secret stream of money which complimented its budget allocation to fund activities of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) during last year’s general elections.

FAZ basically secured President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF re-election last year through unconstitutional and illegal means which tainted the polls whose outcome was rejected by the Southern African Development Community.

The report pulls together open source information and some new details zeroing in on one named CIO company and its activities in relation to last year’s elections.

The Sentry released another short report on FAZ last week.

Newshawks