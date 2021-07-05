File photo for illustration only

Barbara Mutedzi

Lockdown is an uncomfortable space for a lot of people. I get it. It takes a lot to adjust to everything that changes with it.

How are you doing my friend?

Have you found ways to cope and to reduce anxiety, stress and other negative events that occur with lockdowns.

I have been privileged enough to thrive through the pandemic and the lockdowns, and with that, have looked to help others do the same.

As an introvert, and as a person who successfully runs all my businesses mostly online, lockdowns have only allowed me to thrive emotionally and spiritually, in so many ways beyond the physical.

I now hold workshops on leading teams remotely and successfully if this is something that you or your organizations require.

I also include in my coaching programs, ways to truly understand where we are in our lives, before things go back to ‘normal’. The question is, were things ‘normal’ to begin with. Do we want to go back to where things were?

If you were to be honest with yourself: think of the status of your business, of your career, of your relationships – all of them, of your family, of your physical and emotional health, of your spiritual and financial health – do you want to go there?

Can we take this time to refresh and then design a better life that we can live. What’s it going to be for you?

Look at all the areas I mentioned above. On a scale of 1 to 5, where were you on all of them before Covid? Where would you like to be after this pandemic? What can you do to make sure you are where you need to be post Covid?

Let’s get you on the Self Leadership program should you wish to Define with clarity where you need to be, Design roadmaps that will take you there, and help you Display and adopt habits that will help you well on your way.

In the meantime, stay awesome, let’s engage and work to being the best version of yourself. With kind regards, grace and gratitude!

*Barbara Mutedzi is a life coach