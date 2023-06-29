Police in Chitungwiza are investigating a case of robbery in which 7 unidentified male suspects broke into a house which had 3 occupants in Mayambara, Seke on 28/06/23 at around 0200 hours.

The suspects attacked the victims before stealing US$1 150 cash, a 32 Inch Samsung television, 24 volts lithium solar battery, 3kv inverter, welding machine, a Samsung A32 cellphone, a Itel P36 cellphone, 2 Nokia cellphones, an HP core i7 Laptop, a grinding machine and a satchel containing the victim’s driver’s licence and passport.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

In other news, police in Magunje are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Learnmore Zilaila (19) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Magunje Growth point on 27/06/23 at 0200 hours in which a yet to be identified man was assaulted and left unconscious in a trench.

The victim was pronounced dead upon admission at Magunje Hospital and police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police in St Marys are investigating a case of murder in which an unknown suspect assaulted the victim and dumped her body near Macheka grounds on 25/06/23 at around 2340 hours. The victim died on admission at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

