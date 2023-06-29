A traditional leader from Masvingo Rural who is on record accusing Zimbabwe President and his Government officials of promoting corruption in the country was yesterday mobbed and attacked by irate villagers at a funeral yesterday.

Chief Murinye, who was born Ephias Munodawafa, was yesterday attacked and had to scurry for cover after he was attacked by mourners who had gathered at a funeral in his area.

Murinye confirmed the incident and said they assaulted him after he denied them permission to burry a deceased relative in a sacred place.

Watch the Video below:

more details to follow…

