Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore senior have been found guilty of the brutal murder of Tapiwa Makore Junior in 2020. Sentencing is expected next month.

Tafadzwa Shamba has been found guilty of murder whilst his accomplice,Tapiwa Makore Snr has been found guilty of being an accomplice to the murder of Tapiwa Makore who they drugged, killed and mutilated for ritual purposes to boost Tapiwa Snr’s cabbage business.

He went missing on 17 Sept 2022. The way his body was decapitated leaves no doubt he was killed for ritual purposes. The accused (Tafadzwa Mashamba & Tapiwa Makore snr) intoxicated the boy with alcohol before chopping his body.