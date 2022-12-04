The Bulls confirmed on Saturday that Springbok winger and 2019 World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi, born S’busiso Romeo Nkosi born 21 January 1996, has been missing for three weeks and they have now officially opened a missing persons case as fears mount over his whereabouts.

The Bulls said their last contact with Nkosi was on 11 November and that they opened a missing person case with the police six days later.

“After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case,” the Pretoria giants revealed in a statement released.

Contact was made with Brooklyn Police Station, in Pretoria on Thursday, 17 November before the case was subsequently transferred to Sunnyside Police Station.

Speaking to News24 on Saturday morning, Edgar Rathbone, the Bulls’ chief executive, admitted that they have “tirelessly” tried to contact the 26-year-old but hope that he is safe as the search continues.

The 26-year-old winger missed out on the Springboks’ autumn internationals because of a rib injury.

Nkosi was sent home early from the Bulls recent tour in Ireland after breaking team protocols by missing a meeting following a visit to a friend in Dublin and did not feature in their 31-17 defeat to Munster on October 15.

His last game for the Bulls came against his former club the Sharks on October 30, during which he went off after 45 minutes with a rib injury.