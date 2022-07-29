The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it has presented an election manipulation dossier to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

CCC says the elections management body has been professing ignorance of the presence of malpractices in the system.

“We have repeatedly heard claims from ZEC that they’re unaware of the electoral manipulation that’s taking place.

“We have since submitted a detailed dossier to them to place them in mora before we take further steps to fortify our fight for electoral reforms,” says the main opposition party.

Zwnews