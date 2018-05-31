Armed soldiers rob mine of 700 kg gold ore

SIX members of the Zimbabwe National Army from Kwekwe have been arrested for allegedly robbing a Shurugwi mine of 700kg of gold ore worth more than $13 000 at gun point.

Reality Mazanga (21), Gilmore Mudzimurenga (29), Kholwani Ndlovu (26), Alois Chiwodza (25), Tedman Muzararikwa (26) and Munashe Chidyafodya (22) have since appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Mr Tavengwa Sangster facing one count each of robbery.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded out of custody to June 4 on $200 bail each.

It is the State case that on May 6, the six soldiers who were in uniform allegedly connived with Jacob Badza and proceeded to Toss-Up Gold Mine armed with a rifle suspected to be an AK-47 and an iron bar.

One of the soldiers allegedly approached one of the workers, Godknows Shurugwi and grabbed him by the collar accusing him of having stolen their gold ore.

One of the accused persons allegedly hit Shurugwi once on the face with an iron bar while the other accused persons kicked him several times.

Shurugwi allegedly screamed for help and his other workmates rushed to help him.

The accused persons allegedly threatened to shoot the other mine workers if they showed resistance.

The mine workers were allegedly ordered to load sacks of gold ore into a truck and they loaded 14 sacks with each containing 50kg of gold ore worth $13 500.

The accused persons allegedly drove to Wanderer Mine also in Shurugwi where they processed the gold ore and shared the proceeds.

The mine workers reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

Miss Bertha Bore prosecuted. state media