5322 voted for me in the just ended 2023 Presidential elections. They also voted for the NCA. I hereby thank them all for their support. I very much appreciate that support and will forever respect it. I am very much strengthened in the task of building a strong NCA. Thank you.
— Prof Lovemore Madhuku (@ProfMadhuku) August 27, 2023