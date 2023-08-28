A rank marshal – (Simbarashe Chabata) – was murdered yesterday in Bulawayo, allegedly by two (Liberty Moyo, 34, from Cowdray Park and Nkosilathi Sibanda) artisanal miners who refused to pay $1 each for transportation to Cowdray Park.

It is believed that after the two refused to pay the US$1 fare, a disagreement ensued resulting in physical confrontation.

Meanwhile, in other news, a Harare man, (Edward Nkatazo) who wanted to venture into a tyre-selling business ended up losing US$6000 that he allegedly gave to three sisters (Pauline Madiwa, 44, Marvellous Nyika, 35, and Netsai Nyika) who had convinced him to be a business partner.

Apparently, The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) advises Hamy Madzingira of Sunningdale suburb, Harare and Lovemore Makuwerere of Western Triangle, Highfield, Harare to report to CID Law and Order, Harare with immediate effect.

According to police, this is in relation to ongoing criminal investigations.

