Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says there is going to be a change in Zimbabwe whether ZANU-PF people want it or not.

He says it is not going to be a walk in the park, adding that he will lead from the front in the quest for a better Zimbabwe.

“It’s not going to be easy, but there shall be change. We will not wait for five years, there has to be change now.”

“We want to permanently resolve the problem of disputed Zim Election Results. As we speak, election means war, election means intimidation,” he says.

Chamisa told a press conference in Harare yesterday that the V11 forms are showing, without doubt, that he has won Zimbabwe’s presidential election.

He said the results announced by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission are bogus, as they don’t reflect the actual facts as shown on the V11s.

