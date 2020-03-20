Four heavily armed robbers were shot dead by Harare Cid police officers yesterday.

Eye witnesses described plain clothes law enforcement agents shooting at a white Mazda pick-up truck on Glenara Avenue.

The shooting ended outside a tyre repair shop. There are reports that yesterday in Waterfalls a similar shootout took place with the CID in hot pursuit of an armed robbery gang.

The robbers’ vehicle is reported to have overturned during the frenzied car chase.

The police are yet to release an official statement confirming the shootings.

harare news