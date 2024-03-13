‘ED Huchi’ famed ex-convict receives Toyota Aqua, US$2,000 from Chivayo

Ex convict of the ‘ED Huchi’ fame (Mnangagwa is honey) Bobby Makaza today received his Toyota Aqua and USD$2 000 cash from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.
Makaza a convicted rapist was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Murewa magistrate in 2019 after raping a 10-year-old girl a year earlier.
He, however, served less than five years of the sentence after he was released together with more than 4 200 other prisoners following a clemency order signed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on May 19 2023.
His controversially release from prison through Presidential amnesty was criticized by many, and now has been rewarded for praising Mnangagwa likening him to honey.
Zwnews
