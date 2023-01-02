The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has recovered three bodies following a drowning incident at Snake Park, in Soweto.

According to the EMS, the three drowned during a baptism service in a stream near the Mayibuye Bridge on Saturday.

This is the second baptism service that has cost churchgoers their lives in the past month.

Earlier this month, 15 people were swept away by a flash flood during a baptism in the Jukskei River.

The EMS Aquatic Unit and SAPS divers recovered the bodies of the three men between the ages of 24 and 30.