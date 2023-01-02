A wedding guesst in Madlambuzi in Plumtree ended in tragedy after two guests had an altercation leading to one of them being fatally shot.

The ceremony took place at Village 4, Senganyondo under Chief Mpini on Christmas day where Vusimuzi Maphosa and Ndumiso Sibanda had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed matter.

Maphosa is said to have gone to his young brother’s car and retrieved a pellet gun and shot Sibanda on the left side of his chest.

“The two were attending a wedding ceremony and they had a misunderstanding over a disclosed issue. Maphosa then took a pellet gun from his young brother’s car and shot the deceased on the chest and he ran away. Sibanda was taken to Plumtree District Hospital where he died on arrival,” Matabeleland South police said.

The suspect is still on the run and the police are yet to locate him.

