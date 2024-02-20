Categories: Zim Latest

3 NRZ staffers killed in cargo train accident

Image: Zimlive

Three crew members of a National Railways of Zimbabwe cargo train bound for Beira in Mozambique died when it derailed between Mutare and Machipanda at 9PM on Monday, the company said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling 14 wagons laden with nine export chrome concentrates and five granite blocks may have suffered a brake failure leading to a runaway which culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve thereby falling into the gorge,” a company statement said.

“Sadly, three NRZ crews were trapped and could not make it to safety. The NRZ would like to express sincere condolences to the families of the hardworking, dedicated crew members who shall always be remembered by the railways family.”

The NRZ, once a giant transporter in the Southern African Development Community region, however is now a shadow of its former self, operates about 4,225km of railway lines and is failing to upgrade its network.

Share
20th February 2024

Recent Posts

We’re in talks with ‘The State and Sengezo Tshabangu to get back our captured organization’ – implies CCC president Welshman Ncube

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) acting president Prof Welshman Ncube says his party is engaging… Read More

20th February 2024

Continue wearing masks, COVID-19 still a danger- gvt

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says the public should remain vigilant against COVID-19… Read More

20th February 2024

Kylian Mbappe Set to Join Real Madrid: Here is What the PSG Striker is Going to Earn

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid this summer, according… Read More

20th February 2024

ZSE, VFEX suffer heavy losses

The Zimbabwe stock Exchanges experienced significant market capitalisation losses last week owing to uncertainty over… Read More

20th February 2024

BEAM not for examination re-takers, says ZIMSEC

The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) says learners under the Basic Education Assistance Model (BEAM)… Read More

20th February 2024

Deputy Provincial Mining Director arrested by ZACC

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Deputy Provincial Mining Director for Mashonaland West, Junior… Read More

20th February 2024