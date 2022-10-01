File photo for illustration purposes

Three foreign nationals have died when a Volvo XC90 vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road before landing in a ditch at 170km along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says the accident occurred on 30 September 2022 at around 1430 hours.

As a result of the accident the driver and one passenger died on the spot whilst the other passenger died upon admission at a local private hospital.

In a related incident, the ZRP also reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 30/09/22 at around 1130 hours at the 7.5 km peg along Skyline Road, Norton.

Meanwhile, ZRP Murereka is investigating a case of murder which occurred on 29/09/22 at Village 19 Shops, Chikuti.

Two artisanal miners, Tinashe Nyanguwo (38) and Joshua Kadungure (37) were attacked with machetes by the suspects, only identified as Rastar and Peter after an argument over a girlfriend.

Tinashe Nyanguwo died on the spot while Joshua Kadungure died upon admission at a local clinic. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews