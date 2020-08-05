SPECIAL PRESS RELEASE

05 August 2020 SPECIAL PRESS RELEASE ON THE RESULTS OF THE MANDATORY TESTING OF STAFF FOR COVID19 AT THE ZANU-PF PARTY HEADQUATERS DONE ON 28 JULY 2020

In compliance with the World Health Organisation protocols requiring institutions and individuals to be tested for covid19, ZANU PF directed that its staff members working at the Headquarters be tested for Covid19.

The total number of personnel who underwent mandatory testing on 28 July 2020 is 154. The results have just come out showing that 26 tested positive to covid19. Those affected are being informed.

Those who have since been informed have been advised to go into self-isolation in line with the normal World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols on Covid19.

