The Job Sikhala-led pressure group National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) says Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe must resign over a political statement he made recently.

Sanyatwe made unconstitutional and illegal remarks that ZANU PF will rule forever and the military will use “command voting” in future elections.

According to the Constitution, civil servants military personnel included should not meddle in politics.

“SANYATWE A THREAT TO NATIONAL PEACE. The National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) condemns statements made by Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, Anslem Sanyatwe that only ZANU PF will lead this country even if they lose elections.

“His behaviour and statements are adverse to his constitutional responsibility. Sanyatwe is a threat to national peace and the democracy outlined in the constitution of Zimbabwe.

“We call for his immediate resignation from ZNA. The military must stay away from partisan politics,” said NDWG.

Zwnews