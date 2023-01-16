A 22-seater bus travelling from Zimbabwe to Cape Town, South Africa, was stopped on N1 while carrying 36 undocumented Zimbabweans foreign passengers.

It was later discovered that the overloaded vehicle did not even have an operating licence to operate in South Africa legally.

Apparently, South Africa is on a blitz against undocumented immigrants most of them Zimbabweans.

The country is expected to send back a big number of Zimbabweans whose permits were not renewed.

SA is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who trekked there in search of greener pastures.

Zwnews