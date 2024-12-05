The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says the 2025 Grade 7, Form 4, and Form 6 pupils will be the last to follow the 2015-2022 Curriculum Framework.

However, they will complete School Based Projects (SBP) for continuous assessment, as Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) has been fully phased out.

CALA was replaced with the new SBP of practical applications with the number of areas covered by the non-examination process reduced from about eight to one for each subject.

Under SBP learners in primary schools were offered a maximum of six learning areas instead of a minimum of 27, which they used to do, while Form 1 to 4 learners got five compulsory learning areas.

The government say this is in line with the Second Republic policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

The Government is also ensuring the provision of conducive teaching and learning infrastructure in rural areas, small-scale and commercial farming areas as well as old and new resettlement areas.

