This Thursday, the High Court will decide on the application by Harare businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe to refer their fraud case to the Constitutional Court.

The duo argues their constitutional rights are being violated.

Mpofu and Chimombe face charges of defrauding the Government over US$7 million through a fraudulent goat supply tender issued by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

Some of the issues they seek referral to the Constitutional Court include the contentious issue regarding the defining of age restrictions for assessors in any criminal trial.

Chimombe and Mpofu also raised a concern over selective prosecution in which they claim the manner their bail was denied at the Magistrates’ Court was wrong.

They want the court to make a finding whether these issues raised do not infringe upon their rights and form a basis for a referral to the ConCourt before their fraud trial starts.

Zwnews