ZANU PF’s Webster Shamu arrives in Namibia before elections

ZANU PF Information Director Farai Marapira says the Zimbabwean ruling party is a force to reckon with in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region in defending liberation movements that are under siege from Western elements fighting to control the region using opposition parties.

He says despite several liberation movements in the SADC region losing grip to opposition forces, ZANU PF remains unfazed, declaring it is alive to what is at stake.

He adds that ZANU PF is to powerful to puppets pointing out that the liberation movements will bounce back.

Zwnews