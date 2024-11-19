Cameroon edged out Zimbabwe 2-1 in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification Group J match at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Tuesday afternoon.

The victory saw the Indomitable Lions wrap up a successful qualifying campaign with a victory and they also finished at the top of the Group J standings unbeaten, having registered four victories and two draws.

The Warriors, on the other hand, came into this match having already qualified for the finals and they finished second in the group standings, having registered two victories, three draws and one defeat which came on the last day of the qualifiers.

The Indomitable Lions exerted pressure on the Warriors’ defence from the start and they broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Vincent Aboubakar burst into the visitors’ box before scoring his 42nd international goal to hand Cameroon a 1-0 lead.

Cameroon doubled their lead in the 23rd minute as Christian Bassogog’s long pass found Georges-Kevin N’koudou who then cut inside from the left before firing past goalkeeper Washington Arubi and Cameroon were 2-0 up at halftime.

The Warriors had to find a way to unlock the Indomitable Lions’ solid defence after the restart and coach Michael Nees decided to introduce attackers Terrence Dzvukamanja and Prince Dube in the 59th minute.

Dzvukamanja proved to be an inspired substitute as the SuperSport United forward beat Manchester United’s No 1, Andre Onana, in the hosts’ goal-posts to reduce the deficit in the 73rd minute, but Cameroon held on to secure a 2-1 win.

Line ups:

Cameroon: Onana, Wooh, Boyomo, Tolo, Tchatchoua, Anguissa, Hongla (Castelletto 78′), N’Koudou, Magri (Soko 69′), Bassagog (Neyou 70′), Aboubakar (Moumi Ngamaleu 90’+3).

Zimbabwe: Arubi, Murwira (Machope 86′), Lunga, Garan’anga, Hadebe, Nakamba, Rinomhota (Musona 74′), Zemura, Billiat, Mapfumo (Dube 59′), Maswanhise (Dzvukamanja 59′).

