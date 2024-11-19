Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have removed the body of an alleged taxi driver who was found in a pool of blood this morning at Corner Nelson Mandela and Simon Muzenda Street (Fourth) in Harare.

Details of the incident still sketchy. Circumstances in which persons have been found dead have given police torrid times for years now.

In some instances murder is suspected.

In a similar situation, Police in Nyazura are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Vincent Gwaure (43) was found dead with multiple wounds all over the body on 15/11/24 near Sharara Business Centre.

Blood stained switches were recovered at the scene. Tinashe Kudiwa (42) is being sought in connection with the case.

Anyone with information has been invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews