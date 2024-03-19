2024 Traditional Chiefs Conference kicks off

The 2024 Traditional Chiefs Conference has kicked off in the City of Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Center (ZIEC).

The two-day conference will focus on sensitising traditional leaders on marriages and inheritance laws in the country.

The conference which is being conducted by the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs in collaboration with the office of the High Court of Zimbabwe seeks to equip chiefs with knowledge on how to handle inheritance issues as well as marriage issues in their respective communities.

Issues of inheritance has been a bone of contention among some Zimbabweans especially in the absence of a Will, in some instances this has caused fights among family members.

Under Customary law, the surviving spouse receive the immovable property in which there were living in and one-third of the net estate.

In instances where the deceased had more than one wife, one third of the net- estate is shared between the two wives with the two- thirds being shared equally amongst the children.

