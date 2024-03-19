ANC takes ‘team Jacob Zuma’ to court over use of Umkhonto we Sizwe name

Image: Fikile Mbalula X handle

South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) has taken former President Jacob Zuma’s team over the use of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) name.

ANC Secretary General, Comrade Fikile Mbalula has arrived at the Electoral High Court in Mangaung ahead of litigation that underscores the movement’s unwavering commitment to defending Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) as an integral part of the ANC’s 112 year liberation heritage and intellectual property rights.

“We are in Bloemfontein today to Defend our Umkhonto we Sizwe that some characters are attempting to steal it from the ANC.

“It is a matter of historical record that MK was a military wing jointly formed by the ANC and the SACP, and it operated under the political direction of the ANC National Executive Committee(NEC). It is an integral part of the history and heritage of the ANC,” said Mbalula ahead of court session.

This follows Zuma’s dramatic decision to ditch the governing African National Congress (ANC) for the newly formed party uMkhonto we Sizwe, meaning Spear of the Nation.

The 81-year-old is leading its campaign in the 29 May general election, urging people to turn their backs on the ANC led by his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zwnews