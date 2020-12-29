SUSPENDED MDC-T organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe says he expected mayhem during the party’s weekend extraordinary congress which which saw former MDC Alliance member winning at the expense of bitter rival Thokozani Khupe.

Based on results, Mwonzora who polled 883 votes will takeover from founding father Morgan Richard Tsvangirai after the interim leader Thokozani Khupe came a distant second with just 118 votes.

However, the losing candidates walked out of the congress half way through counting of ballot papers alleging Mwonzora had rigged the electoral process.

Speaking to New Zimbabwe, Bhebhe said he was not surprised by the outcome and he expected their disappointed boss who happened to be Zimbabwe and Zanu PF President Emmersson Mnangagwa to map the way forward.

Said Bhebhe: