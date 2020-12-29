SUSPENDED MDC-T organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe says he expected mayhem during the party’s weekend extraordinary congress which which saw former MDC Alliance member winning at the expense of bitter rival Thokozani Khupe.
Based on results, Mwonzora who polled 883 votes will takeover from founding father Morgan Richard Tsvangirai after the interim leader Thokozani Khupe came a distant second with just 118 votes.
However, the losing candidates walked out of the congress half way through counting of ballot papers alleging Mwonzora had rigged the electoral process.
Speaking to New Zimbabwe, Bhebhe said he was not surprised by the outcome and he expected their disappointed boss who happened to be Zimbabwe and Zanu PF President Emmersson Mnangagwa to map the way forward.
Said Bhebhe:
“l expected this chaotic extra ordinary congress because l new that all the four candidates cannot get more than 200 votes each from the official 2014 delegates. I knew a fight was inevitable because I provided an authentic document of the 2014 Congress delegates.
“All the four candidates were unpopular with the genuine party delegates and structures. They were just pushing their master’s agenda and l am sure the master is very disappointed.”
“The whole issue will now depend on which direction Mnangagwa wants the whole project to be done,” said Bhebhe.