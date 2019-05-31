Chamisa denied VIP tent seat at Dabengwa funeral

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has been denied seat at the VIP tent at national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa‘s memorial being held in Bulawayo today.

Instead, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Philip Valerio Sibanda, was among the dignitaries inside the VIP tent.

Chamisa, whose MPs were booed by ZANU-PF legislators for observing a Dabengwa minute of silent in Parliamenet this week had to find some sitting place in an adjacent tent.

Dabengwa endorsed Nelson Chamisa in the 2018 presidential elections, the two remained close after elections.

There were reports that, in a move widely seen as a ploy to screen speakers, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) has taken over the burial programme.