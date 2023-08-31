Musician cum-politician, Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, has conceded defeat after she lost a Nkulumane council seat in an election held last week.

She was vying for the ward 20 seat on a Zanu PF ticket but lost to Simbarashe Dube of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). CCC swept all council and parliamentary seats in Bulawayo.

Ndebele-Sibindi, however, said she had no hard feelings.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nkulumane 12 residents for the unwavering love and support, they showed towards my team and I before, during and after the election period,” she said in a statement.

“This is not an experience that will be taken lightly. It will be used as a learning curve in the near future.”

This was the first time she contested an election.

“Despite not securing the position that we were running for, we do promise to continue working hard and remain a positive influence in all areas that we can,” she said.

“We will keep pushing and working hard towards our goal. We are forever winners for trying and we are proud of ourselves. Once again thank you to the people who believed in our vision.”

As part of her election campaign, she staged a mini-concert in Nkulumane which saw performances by a South African band and several local artists.

Source Southern Eye