President Yoweri Museveni’s speeding convoy mowed down several motorists and passengers, leaving scores of people seriously injured and lying on the tarmac.

Uganda media outlets are reporting that three people are fighting for their lives in hospital following a road crash involving President Museveni’s motorcade and a boda boda motorcycles along the Northern Bypass in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rogers Nsereko Kawuma, the Kampala Metropolitan traffic police commander said the convoy knocked the boda boda rider and his passengers at around 11am at a Masanafu, which is between Busega and Namungoona.

Kawuma explained that all the passengers and the rider on the boda boda were evacuated to hospital following the Monday morning accident but with serious injuries.

A video clip that has been widely shared on different social media platforms shows three people on the tarmac crying for help while one of the victims was motionless. A woman is heard in the video saying that the victims had been knocked by the President’s mobile “toilet”.